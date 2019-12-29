News in your town

Authorities: Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County

Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque

Dubuque man charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting

Local law enforcement reports

Telegraph Herald seeks reader input to determine the top stories of the decade

SW Wisconsin lawmaker says water quality task force's recommendations to be issued in January

'Time to do something else': Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020

Up in smoke: Health officials laud federal changes to tobacco laws, while retailers and law enforcement attempt to sort out new rules