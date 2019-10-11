SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Movies in the Park, 6:30 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road. A showing of “The Goonies.” Bring a friend and a warm blanket to cuddle up and watch this adventure film. Enjoy free hot chocolate during the show.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
ARK’s Roll & Shoot Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m., Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. Adult-sponsored teams will take a seat and play wheelchair basketball to raise money for ARK Advocates.
St. Luke’s Saturday Tiffany Window Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free tours of St. Luke’s collection of more than 100 Tiffany windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
Family Movie, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Showing “Aladdin” (2019), which is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes. All ages welcome.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jacquie Miller, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Saturday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Vince Amore, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition band will play.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 N. Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Craft Fair, 9 a.m., River Ridge School, 4141 Illinois 84, Hanover, Ill. Features more than 100 indoor booths with handmade crafts, food court and free parking.
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Saber Training Seminar, 4 p.m., The Galena (Ill.) Arts & Rec Center Gym, 11084 W. U.S. 20.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Mat Yoga, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A traditional gentle moving yoga class. Students should be able to get up and down off the floor. Bring a mat if you have one; if not, a few extra mats will be available.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday
Fall Festival: Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m., Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Ave. Turkey and dressing sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks will be available for purchase.
Hog Roast & Craft Tent, 4 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) United Methodist Church, 1920 S. Percival St. Includes roast pork and beef, baked potato, corn and rolls, homemade applesauce, cranberries and pies. $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. Carryout 50 cents extra. Craft tent opens at 3.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. A walk near various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the thrill of ghost hunting.