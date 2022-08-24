The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Caleb M. Engler, 23, of 7720 Commerce Park, No. 302, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Engler assaulted Madison A. Wild, 22, of 2940 Keokuk St., on July 31 in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
Cameron C. Clay, 22, of 1560 Tower Drive, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Clay did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 24.
Chyna R. Nelson, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of White Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication and a warrant charging failure to appear.
Stephanie A. Brown, 23, of 209 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging third-degree theft and failure to appear.
Opening Specialists, 735 Century Drive, reported the theft of tools and other items worth $1,545 from a vehicle between 4 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday at the business.