Browsing the stacks at tri-state libraries might not be an option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are plenty of opportunities for stir-crazy residents to check out the latest book releases.
Many readers have turned to e-books, audiobooks, online magazines and other digital ways of accessing collections offered by local libraries.
“There are lots of resources people can use any time, but particularly now, these are really good places for them to go,” said Michael Wright, director of the Dubuque County Library District.
Wright said e-book use this year has increased by 30% over 2019. Audiobook checkouts have increased by 50%.
The library district also has started offering virtual library cards to people who live in the library’s service area, but have not yet signed up.
Susan Henricks, library director at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, said e-book and audiobook downloads are at an all-time high since the library closed its doors March 18.
Henricks said Carnegie-Stout has been promoting its online resources more than ever to let people know what’s available. She said there is a virtual story time, a virtual book club and other online learning programs.
“Certainly, the collection is available wherever you are, and it’s always been a bonus,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about due dates, and that’s very handy. It’s really exciting and can open up all of these new doors.”
Courtney Chaffee, of Dubuque, said she was an avid e-book user before the pandemic, but since entering quarantine, she has really enjoyed being a part of the virtual book club.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Chaffee said. “You will feel a little less isolated.”
The Maquoketa Public Library’s online database, which includes e-books, audiobooks, magazines and more, has grown by 50% from last year, said library director Katie Pauls.
“That’s bigger than I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” she said.
Pauls said the list for e-books on hold is continuously evolving. Because of this, she is looking at spending more money to expand the library’s online offerings.
“People have learned there’s this whole different side of the library,” she said. “We just updated the website, and I am so glad we did. It is really making a difference, and it is really making it easier.”
From February to March, Platteville (Wis.) Public Library officials observed 79 new users accessing the website, said Karina Zidon, patron services manager.
“It’s really critical for everyone right now to have some outlet to keep their mind off everything that is going on in the world,” she said.