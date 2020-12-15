DARLINGTON, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin man has been arrested on multiple drug charges.
Marcus P. Gilberts, 29, of Darlington, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Monday on Short Cut Road, Darlington Township, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/obstruction causing injury, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Gilberts was transported to the Lafayette County Jail, where he remains in custody.