DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently approved a tentative redistricting plan for the county that will have to be finalized before nomination papers can be taken out by candidates in December.
Supervisors voted 14-2 to approve the tentative plan.
The county now will take public comment on the plan over the next month and will hold a second public hearing on it before it's finalized. It also will be reviewed by the county's municipalities.
District 10 Supervisor Nancy Fisker, of Darlington, was one of two supervisors who voted against the tentative plan. Fisker questioned why a section in the south-central part of the Town of Wiota was being moved from District 10 to District 11.
District 4 Supervisor John Reichling, of Darlington, also voted against it, expressing concern over the changes to his district. District 4 was changed to compensate for the potential changes to District 10.
County officials that put together the redistricting plan was using 1,038 residents as the ideal population per district.
County Board Chairman Jack Sauer shot down contentions that he had any influence over the redistricting plan.
"This is not gerrymandering and has nothing to do with a so-called 'good old boys club,'" he said. "I had no input into the redistricting map."
The second public hearing on the redistricting plan could be held before the October Lafayette County Board meeting.
The final redistricting plan then would be considered for approval by the county board at its November meeting. It has to be submitted to the state by Nov. 23.