Recently released data show that local counties had significantly lower unemployment rates in April than they did one year prior.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate in April was 4%, down from 12.6% in April 2020, according to Iowa Workforce Development. At that time last year, unemployment rates throughout the region and nationwide spiked during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other local counties also saw drops in unemployment. In Clayton County, the rate was 4.4% in April, down from 11% a year ago. Delaware County’s rate was 2.8%, down from 8.8%; Jackson County’s was 4.5%, down from 11.3%; and Jones County’s rate was 4%, down from 11.4%.
Iowa’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.8% in April, down from 11.1% a year before. The national unemployment rate was 6.1% in April.
In Wisconsin, Grant County had an unemployment rate of 3.1% in April, down from 11.3% a year prior. Crawford County’s rate was 5%, down from 19.6%; Iowa County’s rate was 3.8%, down from 17.5%; and Lafayette County’s rate was 2.7%, down from 9.7%.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in April, down from 14.8% a year earlier, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had an unemployment rate of 4.8% in April, down from 18.9% in April 2020. The state’s unemployment rate was 7.1% last month, down from 16.5% a year earlier, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.