The Iowa Utilities Board on Wednesday authorized the construction of a controversial high-voltage transmission line, adding to the growing list of regulatory approvals that the companies spearheading the venture require to proceed with construction next year.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project would see the installation of 100-mile line that stretches from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. It is a $492 million joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
After conducting hearings in December, the Iowa Utilities Board said in a written decision released Wednesday that the line is necessary to serve the public use and represents a “reasonable relationship to an overall plan for transmitting electricity in the public interest.”
Opponents of Cardinal-Hickory Creek have criticized its cost and environmental impacts, but the companies maintain that the line is necessary to improve reliability of the electric grid and satisfy consumer demand for low-cost renewable energy.
In Iowa, the proposed line would run about 14.3 miles through Dubuque and Clayton counties before crossing the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge at Cassville, Wis.
The IUB also granted the companies rights of eminent domain against multiple property owners who have not granted easements.
The line still requires approval from two federal agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, in order to proceed. They are expected to issue their decisions by mid-August.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission green-lighted the project in September, but opponents filed suit in state and federal court to overturn its decision.