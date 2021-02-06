CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rita Luna and her husband, Kelvin, have spent decades volunteering side by side on emergency calls for the Cuba City Area Rescue Squad and Cuba City Fire Department.
“On those traumatic calls, I had someone I could talk to,” said Kelvin, 59. “A lot of EMTs don’t have that. We were pretty lucky.”
“It was also nice to be out on a call with Kelvin,” said Rita, 58. “I could look up at him and know exactly what he was thinking for treatments and things.”
Now, the Lunas are retiring from their volunteer positions after a combined 80 years of service between the two organizations. Rita spent 31 years as an EMS volunteer, while Kelvin volunteered for 27 years. They both volunteered for 11 years with the fire department.
Rita said she initially planned to retire from her emergency medical services role after two to five years, but she loved the work too much to leave. Kelvin said he always intended to retire when Rita did, and now the couple can spend more time with their children and grandchildren.
Rita started volunteering with the rescue squad at the encouragement of a friend, and Kelvin followed suit a few years later. After working closely with the fire department on calls, the couple decided to volunteer there, as well.
Over the years, the Lunas have helped with fundraisers, parades and sporting events, in addition to responding to calls. They used to work volunteer shifts before the departments transitioned to calling for help on radios, Rita said.
“When I first joined, it was kind of funny, because we didn’t have enough pagers,” Rita added. “When you were done with your shift, you drove it over to the next person.”
The primary driver of their volunteer work is love of their community and that they have been able to be part of a team saving lives.
“The most memorable ones were when we had a save, and a couple months down the road, you actually saw the person walking around and enjoying life again,” Rita said.
Kelvin said it was the fire and EMS teams that saved him when he lost his leg in a tractor accident, an event that factored into his decision to step down from volunteering.
“Thank God they were all there,” he said of the volunteers. “After I lost my leg, I felt I couldn’t do fire anymore. I couldn’t get out of a burning building fast enough.”
The Lunas said they encourage community members to join their volunteer emergency services departments. While the training may be daunting, Rita said the experience is ultimately rewarding, and volunteers learn many new skills.
“It’s a team effort,” Rita said. “We were on for many, many years, and there were people before us and people after us that will keep it going. You’re never alone, and the bonds you form with other people are incredible.”