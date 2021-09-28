This year, the Cascade Fire Department will resume its tradition of the Halloween Masquerade Dance, an event which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 forcing all activities to be held outdoors. The 2020 replacement for the dance in the form of a Halloween parade, however, proved popular with the community and will be held again this year in addition to the dance itself. Both events will take place Saturday, Oct. 30.
“We’ll be doing a parade with the dance immediately following,” said Fire Chief Denny Green. “That way, if for some reason COVID-19 does rear its head, we’ll just cancel the masquerade and the band we have scheduled will actually play outside. If it’s mandated to be outdoor activities only, we can still switch to an outdoor venue if the weather permits.”
Green said the parade is partly a way to increase variety with the addition of themed floats and people joining their floats and costumes together, as well as a chance to involve kids who don’t go to the dance.
“The kids who were in town for trick or treating could sit on the parade route and get more candy since there wasn’t a lot of door-to-door last year with COVID-19,” he said. “A lot of people thought it would be nice to do the parade, then people could take their kids to a babysitter or whatever and come to the masquerade dance. We had a lot of people hoping we’d do it this way this year so we thought we’d give it a try.”
The Halloween dance, and now parade, is the main fundraiser each year for the Cascade Fire Department with proceeds going toward the department’s rescue truck, which must be replaced every 10-15 years. Money will chiefly be raised through raffle tickets. There’s no charge to enter the masquerade dance.
“We’ll sell raffle chances during the parade, mail them out to our fire district and we’ll be selling them at the dance. The dance will be free admission and we’re just hoping people will buy the raffle chances,” Green said.
“With the way the economy is right now, we don’t want to pressure people, but I think everyone understands we also need their support so we can have nice equipment.”
Attendees of the parade and dance will have a chance to win cash prizes either through the raffle or by winning costume and float contests.
“Our categories for the parade are going to be floats and best costume. There will be first- and second-place prizes for float and for costumes,” Green said. “People can still enter the costume contest at the dance if they would like, and there will be groups, doubles and singles being judged at the masquerade dance.”
Parade lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, on the west end of town, with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. until it ends at Legion Hall. The hall will open immediately following the parade with the band playing from 8-11 p.m.
For more information, contact Green at 563-590-3779 or Halloween Dance Committee Chair Nick Leytem at 563-543-4912.