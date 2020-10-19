CASSVILLE, Wis. — Multiple historical sites in Wisconsin might not reopen to the general public until 2022 as the state agency that oversees their operations braces for budget cuts.
The Wisconsin Historical Society announced its intent to “temporarily pause service” at eight attractions across the state, sites that draw thousands of tourists annually.
They include the HH Bennett Studio & Museum, Madeline Island Museum, Reed School and Wade House Historic Site. Southwest Wisconsin is home to four others: First Capitol, in Belmont; Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien.
“It’s going to be different,” said Susan Caya-Slusser, regional director of Southwest Sites. “It’s going to be hard.”
The news is an unwelcome blow to southwest Wisconsin, where tourists flock to hike the Driftless region’s bluffs, indulge in libations at local wineries and immerse themselves in state history.
Grant County alone derives $55 million in direct visitor spending annually, while the tourist industry supports 977 jobs.
James Schneider, Grant County Tourism Council treasurer, said historic sites attract repeat tourists who often stay at local campgrounds and support multiple attractions during their stay.
The Village of Cassville, which has suffered the loss of two power plants that were its primary employers, benefits from a steady influx of tourists to Stonefield. The historic settlement is replete with a broom maker and blacksmith.
“It’s just such an amazing step back in time,” said Jen Schmitz, Cassville’s tourism coordinator. “It’s something a lot of our younger generations don’t even know about.”
She worries that if Stonefield remains closed for the year, it will have lost some allure when it does reopen.
“As unfortunate as it is, I understand,” Schmitz said.
The society’s announcement came after Gov. Tony Evers ordered across-the-board cuts to state entities, totaling $300 million, in anticipation of revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has been tasked with whittling more than $1 million from its budget. Adding to its challenges is the anticipated loss of $2.5 million in operations revenue, stemming from site closures this year.
To avoid staff layoffs, more than 30 society employees also are being reassigned to the state’s administration, health and workforce departments to assist in pandemic response efforts.
“It’s for a good cause that we’re doing this,” said Caya-Slusser.
The society intends to use the closures to undertake maintenance projects that have been deferred during normal tourist seasons.
Staff also are hopeful they could accommodate visitors to the sites, possibly implementing self-guided tours or enlisting the support of local volunteers.
“We want to make sure we handle this in a proper way so we’re not getting negative feedback,” Caya-Slusser said.
Depending on the severity of the pandemic in 2021, signature events, such as the Villa Louis Carriage Classic and Stonefield’s Safe & Spooky Halloween, might proceed.
She recommended people contact their elected officials to remind them of the importance of the historic sites to communities across southwest Wisconsin.
“We are such as a part of the counties and the four communities,” Caya-Slusser said. “We do realize the economic impact this will have when we’re closed.”