PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With dexterous hands, Kathy Wilcox could take plain fabric and transform it into something beautiful.
And with that approach, she made it a point to better her community and the lives of the vulnerable.
“We didn’t have a lot when I was a kid,” said Kathy’s eldest child, Deanna Grywalsky, of Madison. “But she was always worried about people who had less than we did.”
Kathy, 75, died of complications stemming from diabetes earlier this month.
She raised her three children — Deanna, Tom Wilcox, of Platteville, and Molly Quinones, of Burke, Va. — in rural Platteville. Kathy also had four stepchildren and a long line of cats.
She worked as a nurse at Parkview Terrace and Southwest Health and helped with bookkeeping at the tree and steel businesses of her then-husband, Leo Wilcox.
Kathy expressed affection by deed, often with a needle and thread.
“If you were important to her, you knew it,” Deanna said. “She would spend time doing things with you and for you.”
She avidly pursued quilting, embroidering, needlepoint and crocheting late into the night.
“She was always making something for somebody,” Tom said.
One quilt depicted a massive family tree, a project that combined her love for craft with that of genealogy.
Growing up, Deanna remembers people extolling her mother’s talent.
Kathy never sold her pieces but enjoyed giving them to family and friends.
“I don’t think there is probably a room in my house that doesn’t have something she made on the wall,” Deanna said.
A favorite is an image of the Golden Gate Bridge and another — an angel.
Molly also has several.
“I like them because she made them. Nothing specific about what they are or their subjects or colors,” she said. “It’s just I know that it was a longstanding history of her making things, and I got to have pieces in time of what she made.”
Kathy had a stroke in 1992 at the age of 46, which compromised her vision. She struggled to walk and drive.
Kathy took the setback as an opportunity to reinvent herself. She obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“I don’t think she intended to go get a new job with her degrees,” Deanna said. “It was just to help the people who were around her.”
Attuned to the needs of others, Kathy championed the underdog, whether it be animals, children or seniors.
She volunteered at Upland Hills Hospice and ran counseling groups at Family Advocates, a shelter for survivors of abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Kathy’s two daughters and her sons-in-law served in the U.S. Navy, often for extended periods and at great distances from Platteville.
Kathy stitched quilts on behalf of Quilts of Valor and Platteville Military Project. She coordinated the latter initiative for four years, during which more than 300 quilts were delivered to service members and their families.
“There is not a whole lot you can do from afar,” Molly said. “I think that was her way of staying connected to the military and her family.”
Kathy also took it upon herself to sew quilts for all 10 of her grandchildren based on their likes. When Kathy grew too sick to continue, Deanna helped her complete the last three.
Kathy valued the importance of organ donation. When she died on Jan. 1, she made sure to leave the world a final gift.