Police said a man was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Joseph R. Bruno, 29, of Platteville, Wis., complained of possible injuries but was not transported for treatment, according to a police crash report.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday on Dodge Street near its intersection with North Crescent Ridge. Police said Bruno was driving west on Dodge when he started to slow down for traffic.
Andrew J. Cira, 42, of Coggon, Iowa, was unable to slow down in time and rear-ended Bruno’s vehicle.
Cira was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.