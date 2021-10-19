EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members officially accepted the resignation of Mayor Kirk VanOstrand on Monday night but voted to postpone the selection of his replacement until their next meeting.
VanOstrand unexpectedly announced his intention to step away from the role at the Oct. 4 council meeting, citing “recent health issues.” He then exited the meeting and subsequently did not respond to requests for comment.
However, his resignation was not official until the written document was signed, notarized and accepted by the council at Monday night’s meeting.
Following a closed executive session, council members unanimously accepted the resignation. However, they voted to table a motion to appoint a council member to fill the rest of VanOstrand’s term until their next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 1.
After the meeting, City Manager Loras Herrig said the council members present wanted to wait until all members were in attendance to vote on the selection of a new mayor. Council Member Brett Muir was absent Monday night.
“It is a big decision, so we’d like to have Brett included,” Herrig said.
VanOstrand had served as the city’s mayor since 2019, following five years on the City Council. His term was set to expire in 2023.
When City Council members appoint a council member to fill the rest of his term, the person selected still will vote in his or her alderperson’s capacity, and a vacancy will not be created for his or her position. Once a new mayor is elected, the acting mayor will resume his or her previous position.
Longtime Council Member Randy Degenhardt was appointed as mayor pro tempore at the previous meeting following VanOstrand’s resignation and will continue to serve in that position until the next meeting.
Degenhardt, who has served on the council for more than 46 years, said he is more than willing to serve as mayor pro tempore for an additional two weeks.
“I’ve always done what I could, and that’s why I’ve been on the (council) so long because I care what happens in this town,” he said. “... I said I’d do my best to help get through this because we need a mayor.”