MANCHESTER, Iowa — A metals and electronics recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held at the east gate of the fairgrounds, according to the Thede’s Computer Repair & Recycling website.

Local residents can drop off unwanted metal items, including appliances, for a small fee. Washers, dryers and microwaves can be dropped off for $5 and refrigerators for $10.

For more information, call Letts Scrap & Recycling at 563-927-5503.

Thede’s also will take unwanted electronics and computers. Old televisions and monitors will not be accepted.

For more information, call Thede’s at 563-822-1143.

