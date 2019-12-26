A longtime, Dubuque-headquartered lumber company recently announced its second acquisition of 2019.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. reached an agreement to buy Moeller & Walter, a “full-service building design and materials store” in Reinbeck, Iowa. The terms of the acquisition were not released.
It marks the second such move this year for the company. It announced in March that it had acquired Dunn Lumber Co., based in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Spahn & Rose, founded in 1904, has more than 20 locations in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We have been in the Midwest for over 100 years,” said Spahn & Rose Director of Marketing Jacque Arensdorf. “We want to fill some of the gaps in the coverage area we serve.”
And this likely is not the last time Spahn & Rose will grow in the coming years.
“One of our company’s strategic growth initiatives is to add profitable companies that share our core values,” Arensdorf said. “Our mission is to provide high-quality products and unmatched service to contractors, so they can buy easier and build better. Ultimately, the more we grow, the more we can help build our communities.”
Moeller & Walter was founded in 1876 and is the oldest privately owned company in Grundy County, Iowa, according to a press release announcing the deal.
Spahn & Rose will consolidate its existing location in Grundy Center with the former Moeller & Walter in Reinbeck. Arensdorf said the Grundy Center location will close in mid-February, but that some of its staff will be moved to Reinbeck.
In the release, Spahn & Rose CEO Dave Davis hailed the move.
“This is a great acquisition that increases our presence in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls market,” he said in the release. “By combining the Grundy Center Spahn & Rose location with Moeller & Walter, we’ll be able to serve our customers better than either location could before.”