The Hooley set in front of the Star Brewery in a cup of the earth against the river hillock. The stage set tight to the brewery centered at the bottom of the berm. Shillelaghs helped some up the hill from the building.
Hooley means lively party. The Irish make it so.
“Everybody feels like family,” Judy Murphy said. She sat alone 20 feet from the stage. “Gotta come for the Guinness,” she added and chuckled. Higher on the hill behind her a 15-foot-tall, black and gold plastic bottle of Guinness stood like a sentinel watching the Mississippi River.
Here, the leprechauns must have had a clothing sale. Pants were lime, shirts were emerald, dresses were forest green and caps were doffed by fern green shading. Jerry Boyd wore a green T-shirt advertising his south side, Chicago roots.
He said he liked Dubuque, emphasizing how friendly everyone was. “The brewery building has the right look, with a face at the top, the two round windows like eyes,” he remarked.
From the stage a priest introduced festivities, referred to the “... music, good times and relationships.” He prayed for safety and asked for health. Father Quinn concluded, “And now here’s to a long life, a quick death ... a cold pint and then another one.”
The crowd approved.
The 18th Irish Hooley in Dubuque began with energy spilling onto every face. Each visitor was a lord of the dance. At the Keepers Heart table at the entrance, free shots of the Irish whiskey were served. The young woman passing out the shot glasses said, “It’s O’Shaughnessy Distilling.” She spelled the name so it would not be forgotten. It was built in an old potato factory in Minneapolis. The line waited patiently.
The conversation focused on ties to Ireland.
An elder with a balding pate and some white hair still fighting to hang tough showed his ID. His eyes filled with gratitude and he dropped his shot like a breath.
In front of the stage the Ancient Order of Hibernians, advocates and supporters of all things Irish, waited in attentive postures. The bagpipes began their rousing, uplifting, “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” the words unsung — “Over hill, over dale, We will hit the dusty trail, And those Caissons go rolling along.” In the quiet, some in the crowd lip synced to the steady hum.
After the song, the order’s spokesperson looked into the growing crowd and said they were “Looking for members!”
At the top of the incline, Boyd watched the festivities and said his son was under the stage dancing.
“I used to dance,” he said, while more Irish dancing began to light a space close to the stage. The song “I’ll Tell Me Ma,” an old children’s song, lifting some voices, “I’ll tell me ma when I get home, The boys won’t leave the girls alone.”
“I never won,” Boyd said, “Silver was the best I could do.” He was in Dubuque to be with family. “Lots of Irish here,” he said.
At the lunch hour an announcer stated thanks to the many, varied contributors to the festival. The clouds were dissolving overhead and pelicans sailed above the audience. Blue sky appeared to break on the river shore.
The announcer added, with a touch of the Irish blarney mixed with the necessities of the day, “Thanks to those who brought the porta potties today. What would we do without them?” A thin, coarse burst of laughter echoed to the river.
Next, the McNulty Irish Dancers were spinning and clicking their heels and taking hands and sharing smiles. The first musical group was from Dubuque, Bally Heigue. Their first song was “The Queen of Argyle,” brought to life by an upright bass, banjo, mandolin, violin and an Irish drum, the bodhran. The song tells a story about a man in love with a beautiful woman who pleads with friends to let her go because he loves her.
Dragonflies made an appearance and someone called for a draught. A nation of poets was waiting for the next song. Two eagles played on the breeze and drafted to and fro at the bank of the great river.