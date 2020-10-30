Dubuque County has issued an election advisory reminding voters of deadlines for submission of ballots.
Ballots can be returned to the Dubuque County election office until 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to a press release.
Ballots returned by mail must have a postmark of no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
Ballots returned by mail and received by the election office no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 9, will have the postmark date verified by bar code, according to the release.
Voters also are reminded to sign the return envelope on ballots.