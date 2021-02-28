GALENA, Ill. — In 2014, Tom Van Gelder intended to embark on the next chapter in his life — retirement.
He envisioned lazy afternoons filled with golfing and weekends spent traveling to visit his children.
He didn’t anticipate he would run a food pantry that serves about 1,000 people every month.
“I knew I wanted to help out in some way when I retired,” he said. “I obviously didn’t know I would take on a role like this.”
Van Gelder’s relationship with Galena Food Pantry, a subsidiary organization of the United Churches of Galena, started in 2015. He was sitting in church with his wife when the pastor at the front announced that volunteers were needed.
“The priest in our church was always mentioning it,” Van Gelder said.
Starting out, Van Gelder was assigned the role of “pusher,” meaning he pushed carts of food in the parking lot to food pantry clients.
Over the next two years, Van Gelder was given more and more responsibilities in the food pantry, each time presenting himself as more than capable of the task.
In 2017, the acting director of the pantry announced he was retiring, and he knew who he wanted his replacement to be.
“I told him, ‘No,’” Van Gelder said. “He kept at me though until I got the message to say, ‘All right.’”
As administrative director, Van Gelder is responsible for the management and administration of the food pantry and can be found regularly handing out food himself.
Initially, Van Gelder said the position didn’t take too much from his retirement, requiring only about 15 hours per week of his time. However, pantry officials were informed in November that its longtime home in the basement at Illinois Bank & Trust on Gear Street was being purchased by Galena Center for the Arts.
Van Gelder immediately set to work to find a new location for the food pantry.
“I never stopped thinking about it,” Van Gelder said. “I would dream it, I would wake up thinking about it, and it would be the last thing I thought about at night.”
After searching for weeks, Van Gelder said he and a team of volunteers found a new home for the pantry at the Galena Center for the Arts’ former location at 219 Summit St.
Renovations of the space were required, but the food pantry was able to open up again on Jan. 28.
Carol Godwin, vice chairwoman of the United Churches of Galena’s Board of Directors, said Van Gelder’s commitment to the pantry was critical to its successful transition.
“I personally look at him as walking in Jesus’ footsteps,” Godwin said. “We were so worried about the transition, but he made sure it worked. He really is someone we all should aspire to be.”
Van Gelder said he feels confident in the future of the pantry and plans to continue serving as the director for at least the next few years. However, he added that he eventually hopes to leave the organization in good hands when he departs.
“I do think that this is a calling, so I’m very grateful that I signed up,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the people I have been able to meet.”