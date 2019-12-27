Christmas in Dubuque was unseasonably warm, but it just missed being record-setting warm.
Temperatures in the city topped out at 56 degrees Wednesday — just short of the city’s Christmas record high of 58 degrees, set in 1936.
While it wasn’t a record-setting day in Dubuque, it was for several other cities, according to data released Thursday by the National Weather Service. They included Burlington and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the temps peaked at 63 and 59 degrees, respectively, and Moline, Ill., which hit 62.
Regardless, the conditions in Dubuque on Wednesday were a radical departure from normal. The average high on Christmas in the city was 28 degrees, with an average low of 13.