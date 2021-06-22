MILES, Iowa -- Residents of Miles hope to bring updated equipment to the city’s park and seek community support.
Citizens interested in helping with the Miles Park Project are encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Miles Park, at the intersection of Washington and Forrest streets.
Community member Corinn Shannon said the goal of the meeting is to gather interest and form a committee, which will work closely with the local Lions Club to hold fundraisers in support of the project.
“The Miles Park has been well used over the years, and the equipment is quite old, so I think just providing the community a safe and updated space for people to spend time outdoors with their families is really important,” Shannon said. “I’m hoping other people in the community think the same thing.”