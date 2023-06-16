CASSVILLE, Wis. — Crouching on the bank of Mill Creek in Cassville, Wis., this week, Maryn Winders used a small trowel to fill a glass bottle with soil.
As the recent University of Dubuque graduate worked, student Sean Wahlin balanced on a rock in the center of the stream to fill a bottle of his own with water.
The two carefully placed the tops back on their bottles and clambered back up the bank to where their professor, Mark Sinton, was watching. After collecting samples at other streams in the area, Winders, 21, and Wahlin, 22, would return to a science laboratory at University of Dubuque to analyze the soil and water for the presence of antibiotics as part of UD’s Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship.
“Antibiotics, as good as they are, perform almost an evolution on the bacteria that they kill,” said Wahlin, describing how over time, bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics through selection. “We already have so many antibiotics with bacteria that are resistant to them, and the more antibiotics we have in the water from things like agriculture, we’re just going to have more strains that are immune to the treatments that we have for them.”
Through the Chlapaty program, 16 UD students and recent graduates are spending their summer researching topics from birth control through the lens of religion, politics and mass media to the gut biome of Sri Lankan Asian elephants.
Each student works with a faculty member for 400 hours over a 10-week period and will receive a $5,500 stipend, with an additional $600 for supplies and travel costs.
Wahlin and Winders both participated in the Chlapaty program last summer, as well. Wahlin studied Lyme disease in various species in southwest Wisconsin, while Winders investigated the effects of a chemical compound found in plastic containers on reproduction in roundworms.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s great experience with research,” Wahlin said of the fellowship. “Sometimes with school, you just get caught up in all the textbook work, but the main point of why we’re here is just to do some research and figure some stuff out. It’s a chance to really do what you learned.”
Winders and Wahlin have spent the past few weeks collecting water and soil samples from streams and creeks that lead into the Mississippi River on its Illinois and Wisconsin side, ranging from Cassville to Galena, Ill.
Once they finish collecting samples, they will complete a solid phase extraction to separate the antibiotics in their samples and use tests to determine which are present and at what concentration.
Sinton, an associate professor of chemistry, is working with the two students on their project and also serves as director of the Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship. Several years ago, he led another group of Chlapaty scholars in conducting similar research in streams and soils along the Iowa side of the Mississippi.
“For the antibiotics that we were looking at, we found that there wasn’t too much in the water, but the soils were full of it,” he said. “That kind of makes sense because the structures of the antibiotics mean they like to be in a non-aqueous environment, so we’re not strictly surprised at that.”
This year, Winders is focusing on the same five antibiotics that were studied on the Iowa side of the Mississippi, while Wahlin is testing for four new ones.
Another previous Chlapaty scholar’s research found that the same five antibiotics studied in Iowa were observed in worms taken from the sample collection sites on the Iowa side of the river, making it likely that birds and other animals that consume the worms are also exposed to antibiotics. That exposure can trickle up the food chain and lead to broader impacts, Sinton said.
Winders and Wahlin said they hope to promote public health and agricultural health through their research, since agricultural runoff is a key pathway for antibiotics to enter stream soils and waters.
Once they have completed their research, they are required to present the results during the next academic year at a local, regional or national conference as part of the Chlapaty program. Wahlin and Winders also hope to communicate their results to local farmers and agricultural leaders.
“A main contributor to antibiotic resistance is overfeeding livestock,” Winders said, later adding, “If we’re finding alarming concentrations, hopefully we can get the word out to local farmers and people in agriculture, and they can do something about it.”