Taking water/soil samples
Maryn Winders, a recent graduate at University of Dubuque, takes soil samples as Sean Wahlin (right), a senior at University of Dubuque, takes a water samples in a stream near Cassville, Wis., recently.

 Dave Kettering

CASSVILLE, Wis. — Crouching on the bank of Mill Creek in Cassville, Wis., this week, Maryn Winders used a small trowel to fill a glass bottle with soil.

As the recent University of Dubuque graduate worked, student Sean Wahlin balanced on a rock in the center of the stream to fill a bottle of his own with water.