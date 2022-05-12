PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville’s Task Force on Inclusion, Diversity and Equity has developed a comprehensive community resource guide and begun work on a staff diversity training platform in its first year.
Members of the task force unveiled the resource guide — which aims to help connect community members with organizations that can provide services in areas such as food, counseling and utilities assistance — and shared other initiatives from their first year of work at a Common Council meeting this week.
“The City of Platteville is committed to learning about implementing policies for our community around inclusion, diversity and equity,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said during the meeting. “The task force is intended to be an incubator for policy and decision-making recommendations that will be advanced to the city’s employees, elected officials and volunteers for implementation.”
City leaders started taking steps to establish the task force after council members passed a city inclusivity statement in September 2020. The task force’s first representatives were approved in February 2021.
Since forming, the task force has met monthly at Platteville Public Library. It was in one of those meetings that members of the public made the task force aware of the need for the resource guide.
“We had some individuals fighting homelessness come up, which made everybody in the room tuned in to what resources they knew (about), how we could tap them into them,” said Council Member Lynne Parrott, who also is on the task force. “To me, it was realizing how many resources we actually have. If we don’t talk about them, other people don’t know.”
She said local organizations had put together a narrower version of the guide in the past but that the task force saw room for growth.
“A lot of us had more information,” Parrott said. “Being able to put that all together was really powerful to me.”
The guide the task force developed includes contact information, locations and descriptions of services for more than 50 local organizations, organized by area of focus, such as counseling services, education, employment, legal services, shelter and housing options and substance abuse treatment.
The new guide will be rolled out publicly in the next month, Ruechel said. It will be available digitally on the city website, and staff plan to make hard copies available in businesses and city buildings around town.
“One of the things we’ve continually discussed as a group is that this is going to be a living document,” Ruechel said. “It’s never going to be ‘finished.’ It is always going to be evolving and changing. But we thought putting this together was a starting point for at least when our staff members are approached by someone who is in need of a service or amenity.”
Council President Barbara Daus asked that the guide include translation or language support services. Ruechel said he would bring that to the task force and that translating the guide into at least Spanish and potentially other languages was a priority.
In addition to compiling the guide, the task force is working with University of Wisconsin-Platteville on a diversity, equity and inclusion training platform for the city. Platteville Library Director Jessie Lee-Jones serves on the task force and said finding the “just right” program for city employees will be key.
“We want to do some more in-depth staff training to make sure we have a solid base so we know what we’re talking about when we talk about equity, diversity and inclusivity, and how do we roll that out to a team that really varies,” she said. “We have people with master’s degrees on staff and people with high school education on staff. How do we make sure that the information we’re providing to them is useful and relevant to what they do on a day-to-day basis?”
Ruechel said that after the training is developed, it would be given first to city staff and then offered to the council. After that, it possibly could be offered to businesses and the community.
Other continuing goals for the task force include reviewing opportunities to be more gender-inclusive in city practices, partnering with organizations such as Black Platteville and Southwest Rainbow Alliance, engaging with business communities, promoting mental health access and reviewing inclusive art in community spaces.
Parrott said that the first year of the task force’s work has been valuable, and she hopes the community will communicate with its members.
“If there’s a hum or a buzz on the street that could potentially bring us down in any way, be a gap in this bridge we’re trying to pull together, we need to know,” she said. “When they’ve got concerns, we want to, as their voices, be there for them.”