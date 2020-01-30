A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to six months in jail for a high-speed chase in which his vehicle collided with a squad car.
Adam J. Reinert, 22, of 1090 Kane St., was sentenced in Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Circuit Court to 180 days in jail, with credit for 33 days already served, after pleading guilty to one count of felony aggravated fleeing. As part of a plea deal, a second count of that charge was dismissed, along with eight traffic citations.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Reinert’s vehicle for driving 25 mph over the speed limit on Dodge Street at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Reinert refused to pull over, and a chase began that wound through a neighborhood before Reinert got back on Dodge, reaching speeds of 90 mph, and traveled across the Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois before continuing into Grant County, Wis.
The pursuit continued in the Hazel Green, Wis., area and onto Illinois 84. Reinert’s vehicle eventually was struck by a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, and authorities apprehended Reinert on Illinois 84 near U.S. 20.
Minor injuries were reported to both of Reinert’s passengers.
Reinert was brought to Iowa and formally arrested this week on charges of eluding and two probation violations for the chase.