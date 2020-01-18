City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. for a work session with members of Dubuque County Conservation and their consultants on a draft parks, trails and open spaces master plan. The work session will be followed by a regular council meeting at 6 p.m. A full agenda and links to supporting documents can be found at publicagenda.cityofdubuque.org.