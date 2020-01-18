It might not have all of the bells and whistles many were hoping for, but local veterans still soon will get an expanded memorial plaza, according to Jim Wagner.
Plus, he noted, even if Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday award a contract for a scaled-back version of a Veterans Memorial Plaza upgrade, money still can be raised to add more features.
“Once it gets started, that’s when people get excited,” said Wagner, the co-founder of the Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center. “I’m so glad it’s going to go forward.”
Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Among the items on the council’s agenda is to award a $2.56 million construction contract to Conlon Construction for the project.
The project would expand the existing memorial plaza and helicopter installation located on Chaplain Schmitt Island. Workers will add green space, landscaping, lighting, seating and a boardwalk over the pond.
The Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial located near Miller Riverview Park also would be relocated to the plaza.
Initial bids for the project received in August came in more than 27% above what was projected. City officials have budgeted $3.2 million — all of which will be covered by the Dubuque Racing Association — for the project.
City staff worked with the DRA to scale back the memorial project, cutting about $600,000 of work to stay within the budget.
To fit the project within the available budget, city staff recommend removing an overlook, waterfall fountain, picnic area, entry sign and other elements to be bid separately as alternates to the project.
But even with the changes, Conlon’s low base bid of nearly $2.7 million for the construction elements — the $3.2 million figure also includes “soft costs’ like engineering and design — still came in over the city’s $2.4 million estimate of probable cost.
As a result, city staff have recommended council members extend the project completion date from this October to May 2021 and make additional alterations to lower the construction contract to $2.56 million.
“We don’t have all of the amenities we had hoped for, but we got all of the important things to honor veterans and our military (service members),” said Kevin Lynch, a DRA board member who chairs the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force.
Important features, like the “Skyward” sculpture honoring island namesake Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt and sprucing up the pond and memorial, made the cut, Lynch said.
DRA board member Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said items could be added later subject to finding additional funding.
“We want to proceed ... and improve it to be a year-round facility with state-of-the-art LED lighting and walkways,” Dickinson said. “There is no compromise in the primary features of the veterans memorial.”
Wagner said he was initially concerned about what would be “cut out” of the project to bring construction costs down.
“I was concerned with it, but it sounds like anything they do down there is going to be good,” Wagner said. “That pond, if they clean it out and put a walkway around it, that will be great for veterans ... to come down and reflect.”