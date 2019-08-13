Enjoying a swim in the pool isn’t only for humans, so Dyersville Family Aquatic Center is opening its pool up for its inaugural Puppy Paddle and Dog Dip.
Canines and their humans can take over the pool on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 18 — the pool’s last day of operation this year.
From 6 to 6:45 p.m., dogs weighing 40 pounds or less can enjoy the water, while dogs larger than that will have access to the pool from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
For more information, registration forms and liability waivers, contact or visit the Dyersville Family Aquatic Center or Dyersville City Hall.
The cost to participate is $5, and owners must show up-to-date vaccination records for their animals.