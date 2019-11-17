NEW VIENNA, Iowa — A New Vienna man faces an arson charge for allegedly setting a cornfield on fire.
Lucas J. Hermsen, 24, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with third-degree arson. He has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that Hermsen admitted to spreading a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel in a cornfield owned by Rob and Karla Kruse on 310th Avenue in rural New Vienna, then using a lighter to set the corn stalks on fire on Oct. 25.
“The corn stalks were wet at the time of the incident, and the fire damage was less than $500,” documents state.