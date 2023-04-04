The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Low-income housing project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to support a housing tax credit application by Dubuque Housing Group for its planned affordable housing complex project.
Recommended for you
Background: The developer intends to construct a 48-unit housing complex along Radford Road across the street from Roosevelt Middle School, pending the approval of state tax credits to assist in funding the project.
The multi-residential complex would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units for renters of various income levels.
The developer has not stated how much of the project would be funded through state tax credits, but city officials have previously stated that the project also would be eligible for $10,000 from the city for each unit of low- and moderate-income level housing created.
What’s next: If the housing tax credits are approved, construction on the project is anticipated to begin in spring of 2024.
City set to borrow $5.8 million
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to schedule a public hearing for the borrowing of $5.8 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a number of city projects.
Background: The proposed loan would cover the costs of a number of projects, including a build-out of the second floor of the Old Engine House, heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement at the Dubuque Fire Department headquarters, Dubuque Ice Center remediation and building improvements, design fees for the Five Flags Center renovation, property acquisition and parking ramp maintenance.
What’s next: The loan will be paid for through a combination of local option sales tax and greater downtown tax increment financing revenues. The public hearing for the proposed loan is scheduled for April 17.
Lincoln Elementary School project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the second amendment to a subrecipient agreement with the Dubuque Community School District related to a project to the Lincoln Outdoor Wellness Project.
Background: Lincoln Elementary School staff are in the midst of implementing a variety of improvements to the school’s playground, including installing raised garden beds, creating outdoor classroom space, updating exercise equipment and making a variety of other improvements to make the space more accessible.
The city is contributing $515,000 toward the project, of which $35,000 was allocated to cover the costs of engineering survey, preliminary design and an archaeological survey, which was recommended by the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office.
After receiving recommendations from the state to conduct further archaeological work and potentially have an archaeologist on call during excavation, city staff recommended the funding allocation be increased by $15,000.
What’s next: School district officials have previously stated their intentions to have the newly updated playground portion of the project completed in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.