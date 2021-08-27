After making a splash in the sandwich market, two local entrepreneurs are poised to launch a new restaurant concept focused on healthy eating.
Teri Link and Kathy Conway, who already are widely known for their Dubuque restaurant Knockout Melts, will unveil a new venture called Rock Salad on Monday, Aug. 30.
The eatery will focus on grain bowls, gourmet salads, and fruit-based desserts, tapping into a health-oriented market that the owners believe is currently underserved.
“I think it will be a great option to have here,” Conway said. “Some places have dabbled a bit in this type of menu, but no one is specifically focused on it. It is all about helping people who want to have a healthier lifestyle.”
As they launch their latest venture, Conway and Link will be embracing a new concept, known as a “ghost kitchen,” which has become increasingly popular in the restaurant industry.
Under this concept, a new eatery will utilize an existing kitchen to create new menu items, rather than opening an entirely new brick-and-mortar location.
Link said items from the Rock Salad menu will be prepared within an existing space in the Knockout Melts location at 3412 Pennsylvania Ave. Customers can only order from the Rock Salad menu online and food will only be available through delivery or carry-out.
The ghost kitchen concept has already been utilized in Dubuque, but has largely been carried out by larger, corporate entities.
Bennigan’s On the Fly, an offshoot of Irish-themed restaurant chain Bennigan’s, opened within the Holiday Inn in downtown Dubuque in February. Three months later, MrBeast Burger opened a ghost kitchen within the Red Robin on Northwest Arterial.
“(The ghost kitchen concept) gives us the opportunity to have a whole other menu, and entirely different restaurant concept, without a new lease or build out costs,” said Link.
The idea to open a ghost kitchen was planted, in part, by inquiries from multiple chain entities that expressed interest in creating their own ghost kitchen within Knockout Melts.
After listening to these proposals, Link and Conway ultimately decided to pursue the concept — but do it on their own terms.
“We eventually came to the conclusion, ‘Why would we work with a large chain when we can sell our own food and not be selling someone else’s brand?” Conway said.
While Rock Salad will operate out of the same, physical space as Knockout Melts, it will be a wholly separate entity from the standpoint of customers.
Link said items on the Rock Salad menu are not available at Knockout Melts.
The menu features four types of grain bowls, eight gourmet salads and a trio of dessert options, including a yogurt parfait.