EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities recently issued two citations against East Dubuque’s mayor for crashing into another vehicle while leaving a supper club, then driving away.
Kirk VanOstrand, 57, was cited in Grant County (Wis.) Circuit Court with failure to notify police of a crash and failure to yield while emerging from a nonhighway access point. No injuries were reported from the Feb. 19 crash on Wisconsin 35.
A court hearing on the citations is set for April 12. Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, VanOstrand said the incident was an accident and that he feels the matter has been resolved.
“I feel it’s just an accident,” he said. “I spoke with everybody that needs to know, and we’re good, and I’m moving on.”
A Grant County Sheriff’s Department report states the crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on Wisconsin 35 near its intersection with Wisconsin 11. It was reported to authorities at about 9 p.m. by Gary J. Tressel, 58, of East Dubuque.
Tressel reported that he was northbound when he started turning into Die Makers Manufacturing and a vehicle pulled out of the 3 Mile House supper club parking lot on the other side of the highway and hit the rear passenger side of Tressel’s vehicle. The other driver then “gunned it and took off” toward East Dubuque. Portions of the fleeing vehicle’s front bumper were left at the scene.
On Feb. 22, emergency dispatchers received a call that the vehicle involved had been spotted on a trailer on U.S. 61/151 in Grant County. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dickeyville, and the driver said the vehicle belonged to VanOstrand, who had hired him to fix it because he said it had crashed into a ditch, documents state.
Deputy Mason Nemitz left a voicemail for VanOstrand on Feb. 25 and then contacted Tressel, who said he did not want to press charges. The next day, Nemitz received a call from VanOstrand’s attorney.
“The attorney advised that Kirk is the mayor of East Dubuque and does not want criminal charges because of what it would look like for the city,” Nemitz’s report states. “The attorney advised if there are no criminal charges, then Kirk would give a full statement.”
Authorities decided that they only would issue traffic citations, and VanOstrand and his attorney spoke with Nemitz, documents state. VanOstrand told Nemitz that he had worked that night for a funeral home, ran a few errands and went to 3 Mile House. He left his car running, went inside and saw the business was busy and decided to leave. VanOstrand said he had not been drinking alcohol.
As VanOstrand left the business, he checked the road.
“The next thing you know bang,” documents state as part of a summary of VanOstrand’s remarks. “He went blank and panicked. The car kept going, and he drove home.”
VanOstrand told Nemitz that he was not sure what he struck and that he did not see any vehicles as he was pulling out. VanOstrand said he talked to Tressel afterward and that Tressel told him “it was water under the bridge” and that he didn’t want to file any charges.
Efforts by the TH to reach Tressel on Thursday were unsuccessful.
VanOstrand told the TH that his actions were accidental and caused by stress and exhaustion.
“I think it was just exhaustion from everything that, trying to run the city as a mayor, trying to be self-employed and do my own job — I was working that night for Miller Funeral Home doing the wake for (former Jo Daviess County Sheriff) Steve Allendorf. … I just wasn’t thinking,” he said.
He reiterated that he did not know what he hit that night.
“I didn’t know what it was,” VanOstrand said. “I didn’t know if it was a pole, a guardrail. That’s just where it was at with my mind. It was gone.”
VanOstrand said he had not read the deputy’s report, including the section where it stated that VanOstrand’s attorney said he did not want criminal charges pressed. VanOstrand said that did not come up when he spoke with his attorney.
“I don’t recall anybody saying anything of that sort,” VanOstrand said.
He said he feels the matter is now “squared away.”
“Everybody makes mistakes,” he said. “I’m human. To err is human, and then you move on.”
Reached by phone Thursday, Council Member Delbert Belken said he thinks the incident has “nothing to do with the city.”
“It was just a fender bender is what it was,” he said. “People like to make a mountain out of a molehill, anything to throw dirt.”
Council Member Adam Arling said a call from the TH was the first he had heard about the incident but declined to comment further. Other council members either declined to comment or did not return calls from the TH.