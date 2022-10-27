Neurosurgeon Catherine Miller, M.D.
For the first time in decades, Dubuque will count neurosurgery among the medical services available to residents, beginning at the end of the month.

Dr. Catherine Miller, formerly an assistant professor at University of California San Francisco, will lead UnityPoint Clinic Neurosurgery, located at Delhi Medical Center, beginning Monday, Oct. 31.

