EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District will ask voters in the upcoming election to use future sales-tax dollars for any upcoming projects.
School board members decided this month to place a revenue purpose statement on the Nov. 2 ballot that would dictate how funds collected from Iowa’s 1-cent sales tax can be used in the upcoming years.
District Business Manager Mark Frasher said district voters approved a similar revenue purpose statement in 2008, which runs through 2031.
“Each building (in the district) has been touched with sales tax dollars,” he said. “Sales tax has been a great thing for schools in Iowa.”
The Legislature in 2019 extended the ability to use sales tax funds for infrastructure projects to 2051, though school districts need voter approval for the extension. Frasher said many schools already received voter approval, and the upcoming election will be a good time for Western Dubuque to do the same.
“It’s not a question of whether the sales tax dollars are going to be used,” Frasher said. “They’re going to come to us. Every school in the state receives those dollars. The revenue purpose statement just dictates what they can be used for.”
By passing the revenue purpose statement, Frasher noted that the school district will not have to ask voters to pass bonds to use property tax dollars for infrastructure project funding in the future.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts also stressed that approving the revenue purpose statement will not further tax residents of the school district.
“Their taxes are not going to be impacted in any way, shape or form,” he said. “We’re just asking to spend more money that is just going to come our way.”
Frasher said sales tax funds under the current revenue purpose statement have been used for various construction projects, including the construction of Dyersville Elementary School in 2010.
The next project that will use sales tax dollars will be another phase of the vocation building at Western Dubuque High School, though Frasher noted that project will not be contingent on the upcoming election measure.
But future use of sales tax dollars could go toward purchasing new technology or school buses, Frasher said. He added that district officials continue to assess if the elementary schools will need to make more room for students in the future. To accommodate a growing student population, the district completed expansion projects at Epworth, Dyersville and Peosta elementary schools last year. Those projects also used funding from the 1-cent sales tax.
“We’re a growing district with a lot of pent-up need for facilities,” Frasher said.