CASCADE, Iowa — After a spring of closures and cancellations, Dave Dolphin was more than ready for a live performance.
“It’s a good time to be out and hear some live music, especially after being cooped up for three months,” said Dolphin, of Cascade.
He was one of the more than 100 people gathered at the Cascade Riverview Park Amphitheater on Saturday night for the first concert of the annual Rockin’ on the River series.
The outdoor summer concert series is now in its eleventh year.
Event organizer and promoter Linda Hoffmann said she and her team “waited patiently” when COVID-19 forced performance venues to close during the spring, hoping that the restrictions would lift in time for Saturday’s concert.
“We never canceled anything or tried to figure anything else out, we just kind of hung in there, and when things started to open up, we just said we were going to go for it,” Hoffmann said.
Bottles of hand sanitizer were set up throughout the park, and attendees said the outdoor venue, with more space to spread out, made them feel more comfortable.
“I think it can be safe to be outdoors for music,” said Sue Kraus, of Cascade, who attended the event with her husband, Dave. “Everybody wants to get out.”
Before the show started at 6 p.m., audience members mingled in the park, chatting with friends as children ran in and out among the rows of folding chairs and coolers. Meanwhile, a food truck from Adobos Mexican Grill, in Dubuque, served burritos and nachos to hungry patrons.
“We’ve had a great response,” Hoffmann said. “People are super excited that finally something’s happening.”
Saturday’s concert featured Epworth-based singer Mark Zalaznik opening for the Not Quite Brothers, a five-piece cover band from the Manchester area. While it was Zalaznik’s fourth consecutive year playing at Rockin’ on the River, the Not Quite Brothers were making their Cascade debut.
Cooper Corcoran said the group was eager not only to perform at a new venue, but also to get back in front of a crowd.
“This whole machine runs on the people who spend their money to come out and see the show,” Corcoran said. “It’s driven [by] the fans, and we could not be more thankful that we didn’t lose them over this period of a few months. It feels the exact same as it did before.”
Two of those fans were Abigail Deutmeyer and Laura Naber, of Dyersville, who had seen the Not Quite Brothers play in Farley on Friday night and “decided to make it two in a row,” Deutmeyer said.
“To be outside with your friends and family and listen to a great band, you can’t beat that right now,” she added.