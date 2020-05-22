The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jacob L. Stilson, 27, of 980 Thomas Place, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Kayle D. Goarcke, 22, of 2751 Burden St., was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted Blake A. Winfrey, 22, of 3870 Peru Road, outside of her residence while two children were present.
- Renee J. Anderson, 33, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in Farley, Iowa, on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Jordan J. Harrington at their residence on March 15.
Michael H. Vandermillen Sr., 47, of 649 Kane St., was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Alpine Street on charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that he punched the window of the vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend Tara M. Beckett, 26, of 2739 Beverly Ave.