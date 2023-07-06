The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Wednesday.
799 Main St. development agreementAction: City Council members voted, 6-0, with Council Member David Resnick absent, to schedule a public hearing for the approval of a development agreement with developer Chris Miller for the creation of apartments and commercial space at 799 Main St.
Background: Miller intends to renovate the building at 799 Main St. to create 36 apartments on the upper levels and revitalize the first-floor commercial space.
The proposed development agreement would see the city award the project $2.7 million in grant and tax increment financing incentives to help fund the $12 million project.
What’s next: The public hearing for the proposed agreement will be held during the next City Council meeting on July 17.
City documents state construction on the building will begin on Oct. 1 and will be “substantially completed” by Dec. 31, 2024.
City awards grants to local nonprofits
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, with Council Member David Resnick absent, to approve awarding $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits.
Background: Every fiscal year, the city budgets funding to its Purchase of Services Grant program, which provides funding to local nonprofits whose activity in the community progresses city goals and priorities.
In fiscal year 2024, which began on Saturday, July 1, the city budgeted $100,000 toward the program.
What’s next: This year’s recipients recommended by the city’s Community Development Advisory Commission included:
$10,000 to Crescent Community Health Center for diabetic wound care.
$25,000 to Four Mounds Foundation for build Dubuque home modification.
$10,000 to Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services for supporting essential services at 15th Street apartments.
$12,000 to the Multicultural Family Center for its summer teen empowerment program
$25,000 to Riverview Center for its sexual assault, abuse crisis intervention and response program.
$18,000 to St. Mark Youth Enrichment for after school programming.
Approved housing development incentive
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, with Council Member David Resnick absent, to create the Switch Homes housing urban renewal area, allowing the planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial to received financial incentives from the city.
Background: The Switch Homes subdivision will be located on an 80-acre parcel near the Northwest Arterial and Tiffany Court and will create 105 single-family homes.
About $10 million in infrastructure improvements are needed on the property to install streets, sidewalks and utility connections.
The urban renewal area will allow the developer, Switch Homes, to put an estimated $4.3 million in tax increment financing incentives generated by the development of the property toward funding the project’s infrastructure improvements.
What’s next: A groundbreaking for the Switch Homes development will be held on Friday. Construction on the first homes of the development is anticipated to begin in October.