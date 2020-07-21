News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

City of Peosta halts in-person transactions due to increasing COVID-19 cases

A cappella group's Dubuque performance postponed until March

Organizers cancel this year's Peosta Days

$49,000 grant to support efforts to increase local college, training enrollment

Dubuque grocery store to require customers to wear face coverings

Road improvement project underway later this month outside Monticello

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Delaware County Fair raises $30,000 for operational support

2nd K9 to join Prairie du Chien police

Delhi fire department receives federal funding to replace truck

Jackson County foundation director to retire

New faculty join UW-P with aim to boost dairy research

Delaware County Community Chest awards $10,150 to 10 groups

10 apply for Dubuque council seat, including former elected officials

5 small businesses in Platteville receive emergency grants

3 Delaware County communities receive funding for street projects

Cascade provides grants to civic groups

FIRST IN TH: Chart-topping rapper coming to Dubuque

Lancaster farmer dreams of little-known berry's comeback

Dubuque County supervisors, Board of Health debate buying PPE for students, school staff

Dubuque council approves property purchase, DOT grant, pets-in-parks campaign

Dubuque school board OKs hybrid model to start year

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

30 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 6 more in Jo Daviess County

Hinson apologizes for plagiarism after N.Y. Times story, blames staff

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Dubuque shooting

Platteville wins multiple Wisconsin Main Street Awards

Galena nonprofit starts meal program

Opening date set for Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store in Dyersville

Hinson apologizes for plagiarism after N.Y. Times story, blames staff

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

Organizers cancel this year's Peosta Days

16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 more in Jones County

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Dubuque shooting

Dubuque grocery store to require customers to wear face coverings

$49,000 grant to support efforts to increase local college, training enrollment

Opening date set for Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store in Dyersville

Authorities: Motorcyclist found unresponsive, airlifted after wreck near East Dubuque

Cascade native's word wizardry aided Taiwan president

Maquoketa's Ohnward announces another show postponement

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque school board to consider return-to-learn plan

East Dubuque altered graduation plans due to COVID-19 case

Dean's list: Minnesota

Dubuque medical practice announces permanent closure