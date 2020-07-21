A Dubuque performance by a country music a cappella group has been postponed to March 2021.
Home Free’s “Dive Bar Saints” tour will appear on March 17, at Five Flags Center, according to a press release. The show had been scheduled for Aug. 13.
The release states that tickets purchased for the August show will be honored in March.
“Customers who are unable to attend the new date can request refunds at their original point of purchase beginning today,” according to the release. Refunds will be available through 10 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Home Free features vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and Adam Rupp. The group won the fourth season of NBC-TV’s “The Sing Off” in 2013.