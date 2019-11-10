GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Wis. – Authorities say a woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County.
Angela S. Goebel, 47, of Gratiot, was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics by UW Med Flight for treatment of severe injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Goebel was traveling east on Dunbarton Road at 5:41 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to cross the center line, enter the opposite ditch, and come to rest striking a fence.