There is light at the end of the tunnel — or, perhaps more appropriately, stormwater culvert — for a lengthy road construction project in Dubuque’s North End.
City of Dubuque crews aim to reopen the stretch of East 22nd Street/Kaufmann Avenue between Central Avenue and Main Street next week, according to Jon Dienst, a civil engineer with the city.
“We’ve got permanent pavement up as far as we need to go in this project for this phase,” he said. “We’re working on sidewalks and electrical work that needs to go in.”
Work on the $2.5 million second phase of the storm sewer enhancement project began in May. The stretch of road has been closed since late June as contractors installed a 10-foot-by-6-foot concrete storm sewer and high-capacity storm drains designed to mitigate chronic flooding issues.
“This is all about adding capacity and getting the water down into the pipe versus it all being surface flow,” Dienst said, adding, “Our design is designed to convey in the pipe everything up to the 25-year (flood) event, based on current rainfall data.”
The effort is part of the broader Bee Branch Creek Watershed flood mitigation effort, the centerpiece of which is the titular aboveground stormwater channel that stretches through the North End.
The first phase of the project focused on East 22nd Street from Elm Street to White Street. That wrapped up in late 2018.
The second phase effectively will be completed by the end of this year, though some minor work will be done in the spring.
“The only thing that we’re going to leave until spring under (the construction contract) is going to be grass seed, some landscaping stuff,” Dienst said.
While the second phase exhausts the federal funding stream used for this storm sewer project, city staff hope to find more money to keep the project going. Engineering and design work is being completed for future storm sewer installation on Kaufmann Avenue to Hempstead Street.
“We are pursuing additional funding for additional phases to go up Kaufmann Avenue,” Dienst said. “Nothing definitive yet.”
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank represents Ward 3, which spans much of the North End. He said the road’s opening will be a huge relief to his neighbors.
“They will be able to get to the West End for things,” he said. “You don’t realize how Kaufmann is a main thoroughfare to get out to the West End.”
However, while the improvements undoubtedly will help alleviate flooding issues, there is more to be done.
“The project isn’t finished though, by any means,” Sprank said. “It will continue going up (Kaufmann) as funding becomes available.”