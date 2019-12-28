The Dubuque police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jewell W. Barber, 37, of 895 Lowell St., was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at his home on warrants charging domestic abuse and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Police said he assaulted Chenavia P. Conley, 36, at their residence on Sept. 30.
- Courtney M. Krier, 22, of 2101 Kniest St., No. 2, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Thursday at her home on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and child endangerment. Police said she deliberately crashed her vehicle into another while her 2-year-old child was a passenger.
Richard Bell, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of second-degree theft.