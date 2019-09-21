On Friday morning, Dubuque resident Carlyn Oeth sat in her sister’s home and marveled at the large group of family members surrounding her.
Many of the relatives had been mere strangers only moments earlier.
Oeth is just one of about 200 people who will take part in a massive family reunion this weekend in Dubuque. She believes it is a rare and special gathering.
“In this day and age, it is really important for people to know they can depend on each other,” she said. “It’s nice to know that, no matter what part of the country they are in, you can track down a relative. And it’s important to let them know they have relatives who care about them.”
The gathering will reconnect members of the Dunn family, which originated in Ireland before making its way to eastern Iowa in the 1800s. Some branches of the family spell the last name Dunne.
The reunion was inspired largely by the recent publication of a comprehensive family history. The 500-page book, compiled by family members and close family friends, sheds light on the family lineage and served as an impetus for bringing multiple generations together.
Seattle resident Dan Bechen received a call from one of the book’s authors about 18 months ago. Up until then, he knew virtually nothing about his connection to the Dunn family.
He decided to make the trip to Dubuque to meet his relatives in person.
“I tear up a little bit just thinking about it,” he said. “Just being able to meet these people and hear about the family, it is great. It is like opening a whole new chapter of my life.”
DIGGING INTO THE PAST
Dubuque resident Jane Miller is a close friend of Oeth and her four sisters. This relationship compelled her to begin researching the family history and helped her persevere as the project became larger in scope.
“At several points, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this growing into?’” she said. “But they are so interested in family. What kept me going is family love, the importance of connection.”
The Dunn family’s roots can be traced back to Ireland. The family came to the U.S., arriving in New York City before making its way to the settlement known as Garryowen in Jackson County in the 1840s.
While researching for the book, Miller realized that ancestors of the Dunne sisters had traveled from Iowa to El Dorado County, Calif., in the midst of the California Gold Rush in 1849.
The dangerous, cross-country journey, which involved two young children, underscored the sacrifices that previous generations made for the family.
“If you think of taking a 4- and 6-year-old in a covered wagon across rough terrain, they took that chance,” Miller said. “They did that because they not only wanted to survive but thrive. Years and years later, that is part of what made all this possible.”
Trish Crosser, of Marshalltown, Iowa, was among the Dunn family members who made major contributions to the book. She made multiple trips to the Dubuque area to make the publication possible.
Dubuque resident Helen Lyons, whose maiden name is Dunne, acknowledged she hasn’t read every word of the extensive family history. Even so, she gleaned enough to be amazed at all that has transpired.
“I didn’t know my family was so interesting,” she said with a laugh.
COMING TOGETHER
An action-packed weekend for the Dunn family kicked off Friday morning, when Lyons hosted a brunch at her home.
The gathering attracted multiple generations of the family.
Lyons’ grandchildren Jack and Ali Mueller both attend Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., but they returned to Dubuque to take part.
Ali, an anthropology major, said she always has had an interest in history and family genealogy.
“It is crazy to see how everyone started in one area and then split,” she said. “Now, we are coming back together for the first time.”
The group on Friday visited landmarks that had historical significance to the family, including St. Patrick’s Church in Garryowen.
Today, family members are planning to convene at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque, where they will enjoy the scenery while wearing T-shirts bearing the words, “We are Family.”
In keeping with their Irish heritage, the shirts will be green.
Lyons noted that the reunion is not only about enjoying family members in the present, but also honoring those who came before.
“For me, there has been a real spiritual spin on it,” she said. “We are right here, and we’re thinking of ourselves, but we wouldn’t be here without our ancestors. They are a part of us, wherever we are at. I found out I am a part of something that is so far beyond me.”