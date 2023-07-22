Paul M. Casey, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Friday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured during the interaction with Casey.
Katie G. McDonough, 25, a resident at Hillcrest Residential Facility, 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Recommended for you
Eric M. Thomas, 20, of 625 Alpine St., was
arrested at 3:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of White Street on charges of domestic assault impeding air flow, false imprisonment and domestic assault with injury.
Justin N. Allen, 40, of Savanna, Ill., was
arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Jason P. Ralston, 49, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Thursday at
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Ralston assaulted two nurses at the hospital.
Jane R. Schultz, 45, of 3678 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested Thursday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while barred.
The theft of a catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported in the 4000 block of McDonald Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday.