MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Linda Cabalka, a dental hygienist with Dental Associates of Manchester, recently was named Dental Hygienist of the Year by the Iowa Dental Hygiene Association.
Cabalka has worked in the field of dental hygiene for 40 years, 36 of them in Manchester. She was inspired to pursue the career after finding a mentor in her own hygienist and becoming interested in what she did. Cabalka graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene in 1981.
Cabalka was nominated for the award by a coworker and said she was supported by letters of recommendation from almost everyone she worked with. According to the award announcement, the level of trust and respect that Cabalka receives from her coworkers and patients was one of the reasons she won.
“I love the one-on-one relationship with the patients and having that quality time with them,” Cabalka said. “This office provides me the time to do that and build the relationships and trust with patients so they can move forward with their dental health.”
The award announcement praised Cabalka for her caring attitude and always putting patients’ needs first, regardless of age or ability.
From providing free dental care to veterans every Veterans Day and working in schools and day cares to being a den leader in Boy Scouts and involvement with her church, Cabalka is known for her community contributions.