Dubuque police are investigating an apparent shooting this morning in the North End.
Police blocked Windsor Avenue between Edwards and Pfotzer streets this morning. Numbered evidence markers had been placed on spots on the pavement in the 2500 block of Windsor. Evidence markers also had been placed on about six vehicles parked along Windsor. One vehicle appeared to have a flattened tire adjacent to an evidence marker.
Police at the scene at 7:05 a.m. said they did not have any information to release about the incident at that time.
Investigators were seen photographing the location of evidence markers and other items along Windsor. Yellow police tape blocked Windsor and nearby streets, as well as sidewalks.
Calls to Dubuque police officials were not immediately returned this morning.