POTOSI, Wis. — Zachary Lynn gathered with his fellow Potosi School District teachers after an early student dismissal on Wednesday.
The high school business and middle school social studies teacher talked with his peers about how they can focus on reading and writing skills. Then he met with another social studies teacher to go over rubrics.
It was the first use of a new weekly professional development and collaboration time set aside for Potosi teachers to focus on growing the rigor of the district’s curriculum.
“I really like this because it feels the most consistent, and I think that’s both good for staff and students,” Lynn said.
Potosi is among several area districts that have instituted weekly professional development and teacher collaboration time. Those efforts often come with shortened days for students to allow teachers to gather.
School leaders and teachers say having regular, weekly time for teachers to meet allows them to consistently focus on improving instruction and student achievement. However, they are cognizant of the ways a shift in schedules can impact families, and they try to minimize those effects.
“I think it’s helped to move us forward, to be able to give teachers the attention they need to continue to improve their craft,” said Mark Burns, director of secondary education for Dubuque Community Schools.
A dedicated time
Potosi School District leaders are starting the weekly professional development sessions this year after trying out other arrangements for getting teachers together.
In recent years, district leaders have tried setting aside half days twice per month or full days once per month for professional development. However, because the meetings were less frequent, teachers would end up spending time at each meeting going back over things they previously discussed, said Tammy Cooley, director of student services.
“When you’re trying to get better at something, the more you have an opportunity to practice it, the better you get,” she said.
Platteville (Wis.) Public Schools also instituted an early student release each Wednesday this school year to give teachers time to collaborate and focus on student learning.
“Often, we know a student may not have understood something the first time, but then being able to revisit that and have that weekly conversation, I think is going to produce powerful results,” said Jason Julius, principal of Platteville Middle School.
The Dubuque Community School District in 2014 instituted one-hour late arrivals for students on Fridays so building staff can gather to focus on areas that need to be addressed on their campuses.
On a recent Friday morning, Marshall Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Vondal met with her coworkers to talk about how the beginning of the school year was going and to plan out monthly assemblies.
“It’s that one hour to get together and plan meaningful learning opportunities or even talk about what’s working or what we’d like to change,” Vondal said. “And we don’t have that time otherwise.”
Still, not all districts have found the weekly approach to be most beneficial.
Teachers in the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District have roughly one early student dismissal each month for professional development, along with some full days. They also have some before- and after-school development opportunities, and elementary teachers have grade-level meetings during the school day.
However, administrators have opted not to have weekly shortened school days in part so that parents don’t have to arrange for child care during that extra time, Superintendent Tom Meyer said. They also want to maximize the amount of time they have with students.
“It’s a balancing act of just recognizing what are the needs for your teachers,” Meyer said. “I think we are trying to make it work the best we can, and we believe right now with what we have, that’s where we’re at.”
Working with families
While school leaders tout the benefits of having regular time for teacher collaboration and development, they also are conscious of the impact that a change to the school schedule has on families.
“I think the bigger thing is that we’ve done a good job of communicating to our community and our parents about how important the time is that teachers are using with those early outs,” said Chris Hoover, superintendent of the Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District.
The Maquoketa district dismisses students early every other week for teacher professional collaboration and development. On weeks when there is not an early dismissal, teachers use prep time to meet with their collaborative teacher teams for at least an hour.
The district offers after-school elementary programming that students can access if their parents need child care, Hoover said.
Likewise, the Potosi district is offering an enrichment time on early-release days for elementary school students who need it. About 30 children have signed up for the program — about one-third of the elementary school, Cooley said.
“At this point, we’re hoping we have everybody signed up that wants to take advantage of that, but I think that was a selling point for parents,” she said.
In the Dubuque district, elementary and middle school students can get into their buildings at the usual school drop-off time on Fridays to study and socialize while their teachers are meeting.
Kurt Cohen, superintendent of the Potosi district, said school leaders have been upfront with parents that implementing the new schedule is a work in progress.
He expects the district’s efforts to pay off, however, noting that when he worked in the Darlington (Wis.) Community School District, having weekly professional development for teachers seemed to make a difference.
“I think for the most part, we saw an upward trend (in student achievement) in Darlington,” Cohen said. “And I’ll be honest with you, I’m expecting the same thing here in Potosi.”