Medical Associates Clinic announced that Dr. Kristen Anderson has been certified with the American Board of Pediatrics.

Diamond Jo Casino announced the following:

Jennifer Thiede has been hired as director of human resources.

Justin Banks has been promoted to manager of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tri-Tech announced that Rebecca Breitbach has been promoted to a premium level support technician.

MedOne announced hiring:

Laura Willging as member advocate.

Matthew Lee as vice president of sales & marketing.

Kristie Rellihan as account manager.

Joseph Conroy as clinical data specialist.

Marc Albers as vice president of information technology.

