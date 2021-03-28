Medical Associates Clinic announced that Dr. Kristen Anderson has been certified with the American Board of Pediatrics.
Diamond Jo Casino announced the following:
Jennifer Thiede has been hired as director of human resources.
Justin Banks has been promoted to manager of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tri-Tech announced that Rebecca Breitbach has been promoted to a premium level support technician.
MedOne announced hiring:
Laura Willging as member advocate.
Matthew Lee as vice president of sales & marketing.
Kristie Rellihan as account manager.
Joseph Conroy as clinical data specialist.
Marc Albers as vice president of information technology.