DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Mexican citizen found in Darlington faces federal prison time for allegedly re-entering the U.S. illegally.
Ismael I. Morales-Alonso, 22, was found on Oct. 15 in Darlington, Wis., according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
A press release states that Morales-Alonso faces a maximum term of two years in federal prison if convicted. There is no parole in the federal system.
