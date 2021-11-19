DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Mexican citizen found in Darlington faces federal prison time for allegedly re-entering the U.S. illegally.

Ismael I. Morales-Alonso, 22, was found on Oct. 15 in Darlington, Wis., according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

A press release states that Morales-Alonso faces a maximum term of two years in federal prison if convicted. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.