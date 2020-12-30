EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque District Library has reached a fundraising milestone for its planned expansion project.
Officials recently announced they had raised one-third of the remaining $400,000 needed for the work.
The 3,000-square-foot, $1.6 million expansion would add space for a community room, children’s department, private rooms and additional storage. An outdoor amphitheater also is planned.
Prior to the public fundraiser’s start, $1.2 million already had been committed through a combination of grants and private donations.
Those interested in donating can do so at www.edlibrary.org/foundation or by calling 815-747-3052.
Library officials have stated they hope to begin construction on the expansion sometime in 2021. The project will take 12 to 18 months to complete.