The leader of Wisconsin’s electric ratepayer interest group is calling for construction of a contentious high-voltage transmission line to be halted, a “necessary” step to protect customers’ interests.
Thomas Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board, addressed his concerns in a letter delivered to Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission this week.
He asked the state’s utility regulatory authority to rescind its approval for the $492 million Cardinal Hickory-Creek project that would travel from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., crossing through a federally-protected wildlife refuge.
“The utilities are knowingly building a bridge to nowhere,” Content stated. “Each day that the utilities continue with construction is a day they are knowingly and intentionally spending Wisconsin customer dollars not just imprudently, but recklessly.”
His letter came after a federal judge recently declared that the environmental review process undertaken by two federal agencies that enabled the 102-mile line to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wis., was flawed. The utilities undertaking the venture — American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative — continue construction on both sides of the refuge in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Content fears that if the line cannot cross state borders as originally planned, Iowa and Wisconsin ratepayers will be stuck paying for the total cost of the project. As originally proposed, construction would be cost-shared among 14 Midwestern states, with Wisconsin customers paying just 15% of project costs.
“If you’re unable to connect across the state line, it loses that regional benefit that was the whole reason for cost-sharing in the first place,” he told the Telegraph Herald.
Content also requested the commission reopen the case docket “so as to consider next steps” and the “conditions under which the project may continue.”
A similar request was made by the utilities last year, so as to render moot several lawsuits that have been filed in state and federal court by four environmental groups opposing the project. A deadlocked commission declined to do so, with the commissioner opposed to the request stating that granting it would establish an undesirable precedent.
Construction on the Iowa segment of the transmission line started in April, and work started in November in Wisconsin. As of Dec. 31, the utilities had spent $161 million on the project.
Last month, U.S. District Judge William Conley cast the companies’ continued push to complete the project on either side of the refuge as a ploy to build momentum so as to “make any subsequent challenge to a refuge crossing extremely prejudicial to their sunk investment.”
Howard Learner, lead attorney for the four environmental groups, recently filed a brief requesting that the court prevent the utilities from crossing the refuge and set standards for a new environmental review process.
“ATC and ITC should stop wasting money, hit the pause button, stop the unnecessary environmental destruction (and) seriously look at alternatives,” he said.
In a statement, the utilities defended their actions.
“Despite CUB’s request, their opinion does not negate our regulatory authorization to move forward with a majority of construction activities for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, which provides a critical pathway for renewable generation in our region,” the statement read. “Our legal teams will review the filing to determine next steps, if any.”