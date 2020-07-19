HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A line of motorcycles rolled into Hazel Green on Saturday, having traveled across county and state lines to pay tribute to a military man who died in Afghanistan more than eight years ago.
More than 60 motorcycles traveled from Bettendorf, Iowa, to Hazel Green Recreation Park, escorting the family of Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Grindey, a military police officer and Hazel Green native who died in Kandahar province in March 2012 at the age of 30.
The procession was part of events put on by Thank the SEALS, a Bettendorf nonprofit dedicated to supporting young military families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. That support includes a $20,000 contribution to the chosen families.
“I don’t know any of them, but they are family now,” said Grindey’s widow, Mary, on Saturday afternoon. “I’m pretty overwhelmed. I’ll be drained after this.”
Mary and Jesse had two children. Mary, her children, Jesse Jr., 12, and Joanna, 10, and Jesse’s parents, Rich Grindey and his wife, Diane, and Sara Grindey and her partner, Brian Wills, participated in the procession that left Bettendorf on Saturday morning after a Friday night dinner honoring the families chosen by the organization as its 2020 beneficiaries.
Bill Christman is the founder and president of the organization, which he started in 2014.
“We pick one SEAL family and one family from another branch of the military,” he said. “We look at families that still have young kids at home. We want them to know that people all across the country, people they don’t even know, are grateful for what their mother or father did.”
Thank the SEALS board members and volunteers ride wherever their beneficiaries live to present them with a $20,000 check.
“We don’t fly on an airplane,” Christman said. “We don’t mail checks. We always ride and personally meet the family.”
At the park on Saturday, the Hazel Green Fire Department served up pork sandwiches, chips and drinks, while Absolute Music, of Bellevue, Iowa, spun some of Jesse’s favorite tunes and provided photo booth entertainment. Mary Grindey, 38, looked over the sea of motorcycles and strangers and smiled.
Mary, who is from the Philippines, met Jesse in Korea in 2006. They married in 2008 and moved to Hazel Green in 2011, shortly before Jesse was deployed to Afghanistan. Jesse Jr. was 3 at the time; Joanna was 2.
“It’s been eight and a half years, and we still have our foggy moments,” Mary said. “But I couldn’t move back to the Philippines. This is our home now. I bought a house close to the cemetery, so the kids can visit their dad every day if they want to.”
Jose Cerda, vice president of Thank the SEALS, said the presentations are always emotional.
“It just really tugs at your heart,” he said. “It’s all about the kids. We want to be sure that the kids know that their dad or their mom are not going to be forgotten, not as long as we’re here.”
Cerda, an Army veteran, said the honor rides and presentations are also a reminder to not forget members of the military.
“We hope people realize that we still have young men and women leaving this country every day, fighting to defend our liberties and our freedoms,” he said.
Christman, whose veteran father took his own life, said he can relate more than most people to the children who are beneficiaries of Thank the SEALS.
“I know what it’s like to not have a parent coming back,” he said. “We can’t bring their mom or dad back, but we can certainly let them know that their mom or dad were true American heroes and that they should be proud. Hopefully, we can provide a tiny bit of comfort and let them know, ‘You’re going to be OK,’ and that they’re able to move forward.”
While Christman didn’t serve in the military, he is passionate about honoring those who have served and whose families have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“A lot of people ask me why I’m doing this if I wasn’t in the military,” he said. “But that’s the point. I wasn’t in the military, but I’m an American. A grateful, thankful American.
“Everybody in uniform — not just military, but local police, first responders — they do a job that allows me to live the life I do. And I don’t want anybody to forget that.”