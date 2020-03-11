EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Authorities on Tuesday released details of a Sunday night crash in which an allegedly intoxicated man hit a horse-drawn buggy in Clayton County, seriously injuring three people.
The buggy’s occupants, Edgewood residents Mary M. Miller, 21, Adam D. Hershberger, 21, and Nettie D. Hershberger, 17, all were taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment, authorities said.
Alex R. Hyde, 26, of Guttenberg, was charged Monday in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury by vehicle and carrying weapons while intoxicated, as well as several traffic citations.
According to court documents, Hyde was driving north on Hilton Road near Harvest road just before 11 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle crossed the center line. It struck the buggy that was traveling south on the west shoulder of Hilton Road. The horse was killed.
Hyde said he consumed “a couple Coors Lights” before getting behind the wheel, court documents state. Police said a preliminary breath test measured his blood-alcohol content of 0.124%, above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
He also allegedly admitted looking at his phone before he crossed the center line and struck the buggy.
Investigators also found a handgun near the center console of Hyde’s truck, according to court documents.